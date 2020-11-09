PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of burglarizing homes in the Granite Bay area and stealing various items.

The sheriff’s office said in June it received reports of the burglaries that involved the theft of bicycles, tools, high-end purses, and wallets from garages and vehicles.

In October, the same suspect allegedly struck Granite Bay again and stole a Yamaha dirt bike from a garage.

Detectives investigated the incidents, and in October, were led to 49-year old Juan Carmona, of Concord. Carmona is on Post Release Community Supervision, so when detectives drove to his known location in Willows, they were able to search his RV. Inside, they allegedly found the high-end purses, tools, and bicycles that were reported stolen in June, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Detectives also discovered two storage units associated with Carmona in Brentwood and Martinez. On November 2, they reportedly found the stolen Yamaha dirt bike as well as additional stolen property inside the units, deputies say.

Carmona was arrested and charged with the Granite Bay burglaries as well as burglaries in Contra Costa and El Dorado counties.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Detective Albonetti at (916) 652-2411.