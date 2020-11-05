Man Cave Placerville

254 Main Street

Placerville

916-747-1094

http://www.saclibrary.org/reopening

F: @saclibrary

T: @saclib

I: @Saclib

Halloween Catapult

http://www.liveforanother.com/candy



Dorothea’s Shoppe

801 Sutter Street

Folsom

916.985.2714

https://www.dorotheas.com/

St. Francis Elementary 125th Anniversary

http://www.stfranciselem.org

My Little Pony

Premieres Saturday, November 7th at 11:30AM (ET/PT) On Discovery Family

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Winnie The Mini Pig

Winnie’s Social Media consists of her Instagram account @sutterstreetpig



Virtual Pop-Up Shop featuring local makers

Saturday, 11/7

10am – 12pm

Facebook Live

http://www.facebook.com/itsonshop

Meet the makers, movers and shakers presenting locally crafted merchandise by women for women just in time for the holidays. Shop a curated collection of handmade winter fashion accessories & vintage up-cycled giftable items.

A percentage of proceeds will go to The Atrium, a collaborative community of creatives and social entrepreneurs doing good. Here’s the link to the Facebook invite: https://fb.me/e/cARWU0bRi

California Museum

1020 O St

Sacramento

CaliforniaMuseum.org

“Fight for the Right: 100 Years of Women Voting” on view 11/5/20 – 5/30/21

“Women Inspire: California Women Changing Our World” opening 11/5/20

“Yosemite People” on view 11/5/20 – 1/17/21

https://www.facebook.com/californiamuseum or @californiamuseum

https://www.instagram.com/thecamuseum or @thecamuseum

https://www.twitter.com/thecamuseum or @thecamuseum

27th Annual Placer Artists Studios Tour on November 6-8 & 13-15

Hannah Nicholson and Alana van Altena – Blown Glass Artists

https://www.nicholsonvanaltenaglass.com/

Jennifer Johnson – Artist



SUPERCUTS

https://www.supercuts.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Supercuts/

Twitter & Instagram: @supercuts