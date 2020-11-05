SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Museum reopened Thursday to the public.

The museum has three new exhibits: “Women Inspire: California Women Changing Our World,” “Fight for the Right: 100 Years of Women Voting” (both developed in collaboration with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s “first partner”) and a traveling exhibit called “Yosemite People.”

“Fight For The Right: 100 Years Of Women Voting”, displays artifacts, historic photographs, and interactive activities that chronicle women’s struggle for the right to the vote from the mid-19th century to the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, according to the museum’s website.

“This exhibit opened in August, but this is the first day that the public can come and see it. It’s the first day people will be able to come into the museum in seven months,” said California Museum Executive Director Amanda Meeker. “It’s so important obviously, right now we’re in the middle of the most important election of our lives, and we look back at…the women who helped us get there. It was a real fight.”

Up to ten people are allowed to enter the museum each half-hour, with a maximum of 40 visitors inside at any given time. Visitors can stay longer than a half-hour if they like. The museum recommends at least an hour to take in a self-guided tour. Larger groups should plan on for about 90 minutes.

Masks are required for everyone over age 2. There are hand sanitizer stations and a marked path so people can socially distance. Visitors are urged to buy their tickets in advance so they can minimize human interaction as they enter.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. It’s closed Monday-Wednesday. The address 1020 O Street. Learn more at CaliforniaMuseum.org.