Friday Dance Party - 10/30We dance our way into the weekend with a little George Benson "On Broadway," thanks for watching and make sure to catch the weekend show!

12 hours ago

Question of the Day - 10/30Court has today's question, fill-in-the-blank style. Please don't put _______ in my trick-or-treat bag! Everyone has opinions, especially John!

13 hours ago

A REAL Broadway Star Judges our Costumes!We've had a lot of fun dressing up Broadway style for our Halloween show today, and it's only fitting we get a REAL LIFE Broadway star to get all judgey on us! Tony Award winning Broadway actress Stephanie J. Brock joins Cody to talk about Broadway being shut down, it's future, and to declare a winner in our costume contest!

13 hours ago

Halloween Candy DistributionSee how you and your kids can still get candy for Halloween without Trick-O-Treating and while staying safe and social distancing in Stockton.

13 hours ago

Halloween House in SacramentoWe asked to see your creepy Halloween creations and boy, have you delivered! "Photographer of the Opera" Dave Grashoff is at Craig Seher's Sacramento home to show off their "Carn-evil" in the front yard!

13 hours ago