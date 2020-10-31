Annual Halloween Yard Haunt
3809 McClellan Drive.
North Highlands, CA. 95660
Saturday, October 31st (7 pm -Midnight)
Longarm Trebuchet Halloween Throwday
5609 Pacific St, Rocklin, CA 95677
Saturday, October 31st – 10am to 2pm
FrankenJAM Halloween Benefit
Harlow’s – 2708 J Street, Sacramento
Saturday, October 31, 2020
11AM-MIDNIGHT
https://www.facebook.com/pg/harlowsnightclub/about/?ref=page_internal
Humane Halloween Drive-Thru
Benefit Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary
Today 10:00am-12:00pm
FREE
Puffy’s Thrift Mercantile
2210 Pacific Ave
Stockton
https://www.visitstockton.org/events/harvest-home-animal-sanctuarys-humane-halloween-drive-thru/
Chase Chevrolet’s Drive-Thru Trunk Or Treat Experience
6441 Holman Rd
Stockton, Ca 95212
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
https://www.visitstockton.org/events/chase-chevrolets-drive-thru-trunk-or-treat-experience/
