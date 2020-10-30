Throwback Thursday - We Spin the Wheel!We LOVE Throwback Thursday, and we love to spin the music wheel to find out what music we're playing for the rest of the show! Today, John does the honors, and we get....

Question of the Day - 10/29Court brings us today's question: What Creeps You Out? Everyone answers, and then John flosses us to into the Drew Barrymore Show. Have a great Thursday, everyone! Thanks for watching!

The Missing Piece!You may (or may not) remember we have been putting a puzzle together in the studio, and we were missing a piece. Cody even talked to the Puzzle Doctor to get a piece made to complete the puzzle! Well, turns out, SOMEONE had it the whole time! Fess up, Jordan!

Ashley Tries Hibiscus Tea at Chulla'sEarlier, Ashley was showing us the menu at Chulla's Cafe in North Highlands, now she's trying their new item, hibiscus tea! She'll let us know how you can get free tea for a year!

Show and Tell - 10/29Cody brings us today's Show and Tell, it's Spooky Roulette! A website has a database of scary Halloween movies and it'll pick one for you!

