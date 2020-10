Change Clocks this Weekend - Another Tina Haiku - 10/28The hits keep coming with another haiku from Tina, don't forget to "Fall Back" on Saturday night! This one's especially for GoodDay superfan Angie the Tab Lady!

13 hours ago

Change Clocks this Weekend - Tina's Haiku - 10/28In an ongoing effort to remind you to "Fall Back" this weekend, Tina has a haiku to help you remember.

13 hours ago

Question of the Day - 10/28Tina has today's question: When are you going to start decorating for the holidays? Thanks for watching today, have a great Wednesday!

13 hours ago

Roman Spinale Magic - The Cleanest CardThe magic is back! Roman Spinale rejoins us to amaze us with another illusion! As usual, Cody, John and Court are amazed!

13 hours ago

Mullet Championships - The Results!Cody had a young guest on last week who was participating in the Mullet Championships, now we can find out the results! Kevin Begola from the Mullet Championships joins Cody to give us the news, and they talk about the rest of the competitions coming up!

14 hours ago