UPDATE at 12:04 p.m. – SMUD says power has been restored to customers in the area of Power Inn and Florin roads.

Power restored in @SMUDUpdates area of south watt. Thanks for patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) October 26, 2020

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – SMUD is reporting that over 31,000 people in Sacramento County area have lost power in two separate incidents.

According to SMUD’s online outage map, 20,055 customers in the Florin Road area, east of Highway 99 are affected. Another 1,100 customers in the downtown area are affected.

The outages reportedly happened shortly after 11 a.m. Both incidents are expected to be fixed before 1 p.m.

It’s unknown what exactly caused the outage. High winds have downed trees in the greater Sacramento area.