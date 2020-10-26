SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Valley Hi Drive in South Sacramento.

Around 3:40 a.m., police received the call of a pedestrian down in the road on Valley Hi Drive near Mack Road. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly left before the police arrived.

Valley Hi Drive was closed between Bruceville and Mack roads as police investigated the incident.