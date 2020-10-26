SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters have knocked down a fire that burned in a Sacramento neighborhood on Monday.

The fast-moving fire happened in the backyard of a vacant building in the area of 26th Avenue and 34th Street. Firefighters say it impacted nearby properties before it was contained.

Incident info: A fast moving fire in the backyard of a vacant building on 26th Ave/ 34th St impacted several other properties on 27th Ave prior to being contained. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/N9X4EyYkfb — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 26, 2020

Power lines were also reportedly down in the area as well, according to a Sacramento Fire Department public information officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.