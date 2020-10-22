Magpie Alchemy
1104 R St. #120
Sacramento
916-917-6117
https://www.magpiealchemy.com/
Wed-Thu: Appointments/Curbside Pickup
Fri-Sat: 12-4
Sun: 10-2
IG: magpiealchemy
FB: Magpie Alchemy

Brittany Marcotte – Mosaic artist
Website: http://www.etsy.com/shop/mozaikbybritt
Email: bleighmarcotte@gmail.com
Facebook: Mozaik by Britt
Instagram: @mozaikbybritt

Eureka!
234 Gibson Dr.
Roseville, CA 95678
916. 864. 9500
http://www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com

Roseville


https://www.instagram.com/eurekaroseville/
https://www.facebook.com/eurekaroseville

Posh Dog Costumes
@poshpuppy
http://www.poshpuppyboutique.com

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Slothville
Get your 2021 Sloth Calander

Home

Masters of Illusion
Friday 8-9 PM CW31

Goodwill
3689 Industrial Blvd.
West Sacramento

VOTE FOR BARRET! #844396
MulletChamp.com

H3 BARN market
Friday + Saturday, from 11-5, with your favorite local makers
https://www.facebook.com/h3barn/

Quarry Park Adventures, Pacific Street in Rocklin
5373 Pacific St
Rocklin, CA 95677
(916) 824-1680
http://www.quarrypark.com
@quarrypark.com

James Nestor
http://www.mrjamesnestor

#JuntosSacramento Programs

  • Webinars
  • 1:1 Consulting
  • Translation Services
  • Emprende Sacramento
  • NxLevel Academy
  • Luna, the Chatbox

 

  • Nov 6/9am: Renegotiating a Commercial Lease
  • Nov 20/9am: Planning, Permitting and Resources
  • Dec 4/9am: Financial Planning
  • Dec 18/9am: Disaster Preparedness
  • Date TBD: Financial Education and Management

Juntos Sacramento

 

