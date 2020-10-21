DMC DeLorean

Back to the Future Day

Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Public Photo Opportunities & In-Store Specials (that last all weekend)

idofood.com

idofood

The Astronauts premieres on Friday, Nov. 13th at

7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Women Lawyers of Sacramento’s 27th Annual ArtFest

Log on to https://www.womenlawyers-sacramento.org/ to find ArtFest registration on our event page.

Registration is FREE

Event begins November 13th morning and ends November 15th evening.

Follow us on Instagram at @wlsarfest and @womenlawyersofsacramento for updates and sneak peaks of auction items and artists participating in the event.

The Bank

629 J St

Sacramento

(916) 557-9910

Milk Money

1715 R St #100, Sacramento, CA 95811

https://www.milkmoneymidtown.com/

PROFILE

1710 R street

Sacramento, CA

The Ice Blocks



@PROFILEHEADSHOT

VIRTUAL PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE CLASS

Wednesday, October 21

Time 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (PDT)

Price

$35.00

& SAT