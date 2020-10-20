Question of the Day - 10/19John brings us today's Question of the Day: What are you superstitious about?

Slap You With Science - 10/19Turns out Twinkies don't last forever, and 4G on the moon? Professor Cody Stark is in the lab Slapping You With Science!

Screaming Telegrams!This Halloween, surprise the one you love, or the one you don't love, with a skin-crawling Screaming Telegram! Cody is joined by Sickle the Clown to tell us all about it!

Show and Tell - 10/19Cody brings us today's Show and Tell, a Hollywood effects specialist's website where he has "parts" for rent/for sale. John wants to change the theme for this year's Good Day Halloween dress-up!

World's Oldest Soccer PlayerSee the world's oldest soccer player that is 74-years young!

