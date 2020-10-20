NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – One person has been shot and killed in a parking lot in North Highlands.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are at the FoodMaxx parking lot at the corner of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road.

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Watt Ave near Antelope Road @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/AFfEC0sfcN — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) October 20, 2020

A sheriff’s department spokesperson says a man was found inside of a red Dodge, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.