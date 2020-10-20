NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – One person has been shot and killed in a parking lot in North Highlands.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are at the FoodMaxx parking lot at the corner of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road.
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Watt Ave near Antelope Road @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/AFfEC0sfcN
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) October 20, 2020
A sheriff’s department spokesperson says a man was found inside of a red Dodge, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies are urging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.