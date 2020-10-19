SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 30 years after the first attack, the alleged “NorCal Rapist” appeared in a Sacramento courtroom Monday.

Roy Waller, 60, is now facing 45 counts tied to nine victims across six Northern California counties from the Bay Area to Sacramento. He was reportedly linked to the crimes through his DNA and genealogy websites, leading to his arrest in 2018.

One of his alleged victims testified in court today. All nine women are expected to eventually testify.

In January, Waller pled not guilty to dozens of felony charges. Judge Burger-Plavan then ruled there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he then bound them and assaulted them repeatedly.

Authorities used DNA and genealogy websites to identify Waller, who was arrested in September at the University of California in Berkeley, where he worked for 25 years as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health, and safety.

The first complaint against Waller involved two victims in Sacramento County in 2006. They are thought to be his last known victims.