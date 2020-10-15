ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Trying out for high school sports has never been more trying than right now.

For the most part, sports have been sidelined as the pandemic rages on, but in-person cheerleading tryouts recently kicked off in Elk Grove.

Franklin High School head cheerleading coach Kathy Harris knew cheer tryouts would be a challenge during a virtual school year.

“We started thinking, what are we going to do? Because this isn’t going to work,” said Harris. “Some girls were perfect. They’re on, perfect and some look behind and like they don’t know what they’re doing, but I know they know what they’re doing. It’s just that they’re following the music that’s coming from my computer which is lagging for them.”

Online glitches and slow internet service made learning the routine difficult.

