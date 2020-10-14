SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Not only has Sacramento again made the list of “Top 50 Rattiest Cites,” it moved up several spots.

The list was put together by pest control company Orkin. Cities were ranked based on where Orkin conducted the most rodent treatments over the past year.

A couple of California cities were ranked among the top 5 most rodent-infested: Los Angeles at #2 and San Francisco at #5.

Sacramento was ranked 36th, moving up five spots from the year before.

Chicago topped the list as “rattiest” city.

Orkin cites restaurant closures due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing rats to scavenge other places for food as a reason why the critters have become more visible in some areas.

The complete list is below: