SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Power shutoffs are possible once again as a fire weather watch takes effect this week.

High fire-risk conditions may prompt Pacific Gas and Electric Company to shut off power to approximately 54,000 customers in parts of 24 counties this week. The utility sent an update Monday evening saying thousands of customers could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

On Tuesday, PG&E held a public briefing, outlining the possible PSPS event which could impact Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Last week temperatures cooled down quite a bit with daytime highs as low as 74 degrees in the Sacramento area, but this week we are ramping back up into the mid-90s and the wind is going to pick up as well. Diablo winds are expected to start Wednesday and last through Thursday morning.

The utility estimates that power shutoffs could start Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. in some areas. They expect that if power is cut, it will be restored to most areas by Friday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, PG&E has not yet made the decision to go forward with the PSPS. If they decide to go forward with cutting power to the notified communities, they will send out alerts late Wednesday morning.

Customers can check the PG&E website here to see if their address may be impacted.

If the PSPS event is executed, the utility plans to open 40 community resource centers for affected customers.