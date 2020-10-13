Question of the Day - 10/12Cody has today's question: "What are you REALLY into right now?" Have a great Monday, everyone!

13 hours ago

Slapping You With Science - 10/12If your cat is ignoring you (and whose isn't?), scientists may have cracked the code to get them to pay you some attention! And experts say, stop washing your jeans? Cody's got the lab coat on, that means you're gonna get Slapped With Science!

14 hours ago

The Prickly Pear - Add Succulents to Pumpkins!Add a little green twist to your pumpkin this year and turn it into a fabulous centerpiece! Dina Kupfer is at the Prickly Pear with Mona B. to show us!

14 hours ago

Sweetbot Cafe - StocktonIt's the Stockton dessert bar that has all kinds of milk teas, milkshakes and boba! Huong Ho from Sweetbot Cafe joins Cody and John to show off all they have!

14 hours ago

Show and Tell - 10/12Time for today's Show and Tell, or as Cody and John call it, "two old guys talking about women's earrings." Today, Cody has something that's (actually) pretty cool!

14 hours ago