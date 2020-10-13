SciTech Academy
9544 Mill Street, Knights Landing, CA
sci-tech.wjusd.org
facebook.com/SciTechCharter
Instagram: scitech_kl
Meet the Chimps Premieres Friday, October 16 on Disney+
Wine Covers
http://www.bruthasandsistahsart.com
9am-5pm
916-519-8097
Casa de Español
Virtual Sugar Skull Class, http://www.yelp.com/events
“The Amazing Race” celebrates traveling one million miles around the world when the 32nd race kicks off from the legendary Hollywood Bowl on the season premiere, Wednesday, Oct. 14 on CBS!
Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival
https://www.yourcsd.com/392/Elk-Grove-Giant-Pumpkin-Festival
Sacramento Youth Symphony
sacramentoyouthsymphony.org
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday nights.
(916)731-5777.
Chuck’s Hamburgers
5939 Pacific Ave
Stockton
(209) 473-9977
https://www.facebook.com/ChucksHamburgers/
Identity Boutique
DOCO Main Plaza Level
405 K Street #115
Mon – Sun, 11am – 6pm
http://www.shopidentityboutique.com/
SAHAITA THE HELPING HAND