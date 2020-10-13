TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Police in Truckee are searching for a woman they say is a real estate imposter.

Investigators say 32-year-old Lindsay Sowell posed as a realtor to get into homes for sale then burglarized them.

A felony warrant has now been issued for Sowell’s arrest for three counts of residential burglary.

Police say Sowell is known to frequent the Tahoe Donner area and is believed to be driving a newer silver or grey Volkswagen sedan.

If you see her, police ask that you contacted the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2320. Civilians are not advised to confront Sowell.