ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The doors are opening for West Park High School students for the first time as a new hybrid learning model begins.

Students have picked up their Chromebooks and, on Monday, they are on campus for the first time in the brand new, $123 million state-of-the-art facility.

There are classrooms and collaboration spaces for small group learning with screens that teachers can project work up onto – the whole idea being flexible learning where students can learn in adjustable spaces where walls can move and classes can work together, all while being socially distant.

School leaders anticipate coronavirus cases to pop up. When a positive case is reported on campus, the district office will send a district-wide communication to all staff upon each reported COVID-19 case and provide weekly updates through an emailed newsletter ad they progress through a color-tiered system.

The school kicked off its first day of classes with a rally Monday morning to welcome everyone.