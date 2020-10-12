SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Power shutoffs are possible once again as a fire weather watch takes effect this week.

High fire-risk conditions may prompt Pacific Gas and Electric Company to shut off power to nearly 50,000 customers in parts of 21 counties this week. The utility sent an update Monday evening saying thousands of customers could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Last week temperatures cooled down quite a bit with daytime highs as low as 74 degrees in the Sacramento area, but this week we are ramping back up into the mid-90s and the wind is going to pick up as well. Diablo winds are expected to start Wednesday and last through Thursday morning.

PG&E is now notifying customers in Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Solano, Sierra and Yuba Counties. They said the “highest probability areas” for the PSPS include the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills.

Customers can check the PG&E website here to see if their address may be impacted.