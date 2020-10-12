Weather Forecast - 10/11/20Jordan Segundo has your Sacramento area forecast.

8 hours ago

Road Crews Make Progress On I-5The project adds 23 miles of new carpool lanes. It extends from one mile south of Elk Grove Boulevard to the American River Bridge. Road work will be underway through Monday at 5 a.m.

8 hours ago

Gonzo's CreationsA FORMER STATE WORKER HAS TURNED HIS WOODWORKING SKILLS INTO A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS!

13 hours ago

Generation mindfulLEARN MORE ABOUT HOW YOU AND THE KIDS CAN BE MORE "MINDFUL"

13 hours ago

Star Wars Bedroom Make-overA YOUNG BOY IN ROSEVILLE HAS BEEN GIVEN THE BEDROOM OF HIS DREAMS

13 hours ago