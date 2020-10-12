NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Activists are vowing to sit in trees near Pioneer Cemetery until Pacific Gas and Electric comes to the table to hear them out.

Limb by limb, PG&E is cutting down up to 263 trees near Nevada City to lower the fire danger. After a court cleared the utility to move forward, removal work is continuing.

Now the group called “Save Nevada County trees,” which sued the city, PG&E and its contractor, is climbing the trees and risking arrest to save 16 of them.

“I’m staying in this tree until PG&E goes away,” said one activist.

The climbers sat in a 100-year-old ponderosa tree Monday.

Activist Joy Knight said, “The trees they’ve been cutting down, some of them are a necessity, but some of them are not.”

Former Mayor Reinette Senum, a part of the activist group, took the fight on the ground.

“The impact of what it’s doing to our town is going to be long-lasting. If they can do that in these streets and in this cemetery, they can do it anywhere in this community,” she said.

PG&E says cutting these trees will shorten the length of the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The climbers are getting ready to spend the night.

In a statement, PG&E says they’re working with local officials to make sure the work can be done and is warning people to respect the work zone for their safety.