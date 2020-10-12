CERES (CBS13) — A 35-year-old pregnant woman who was arrested last Wednesday on attempted homicide charges is still waiting on a court date.

Christina Lynn Coleman was been arrested after a fight in Ceres ended with a man being run over by a vehicle. September 23, a fight between two men was reported at the Vineyard 76 gas station parking lot on Whitmore Avenue. Before officers could get there, police learned that one of the men had been run over, say police.

Once at the scene, officers found 37-year-old Ceres resident Donald James Robins, Jr. lying on the ground. He was bleeding from the face and said his legs hurt, officers say.

Robins was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His brother, who does not want to be identified, said Robins has a broken leg and foot. He said Robins has already had one surgery and has another one scheduled.

“He is going to have to learn to walk all over again,” he explained.

The brother says the two men have a long history, but he does not know why they were fighting that night.

“It could’ve been a different way. Everyone could’ve went home, but some people like to take it to a whole different level and that’s what happened,” he said

Investigators say Robins and another man were getting into a fight when, at some point, a vehicle ran him over and took off from the scene. With the help of surveillance cameras in the area, detectives identified the suspected driver as 35-year-old Ceres resident Christina Lynn Coleman.

“The male was struck one time with the vehicle and then was also struck a second time, which further proved they were trying to physically harm this person,” said Sgt. Vince Hooper.

On Wednesday, detectives showed up at Coleman’s home and arrested her. CBS13 spoke to a member of Coleman’s family who claims Robins kicked her car when she was driving off. Coleman’s family declined to go on-camera but explained she is the wife of the other man involved in the altercation. The family member claims Coleman went to the gas station to diffuse the fight.

The mother of three who is six months pregnant has been booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and is facing a felony charge of attempted murder. She is being held on $500,000 bail.

Detectives are still looking for anyone else who may have more video or information about the incident. Tipsters are urged to contact Ceres police at (209) 538-5616.