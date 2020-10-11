LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police in Lincoln arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of various drug-related crimes.

On Saturday around 7:40 p.m., a police officer was responding to a call for service at a business in the 700 block of Twelve Bridges Drive, when he met 28-year-old Chevon Nasiri of Sacramento.

Police say there was drug paraphernalia, which allegedly belonged to Nasiri, in plain sight inside of a vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found about 2.3 ounces of heroin, 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine, methadone, which was prescribed to someone else, a digital scale, empty ziplock bags, counterfeit U.S. cash, debit/ATM cards issued to several other people, and drug paraphernalia.

Nasiri was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a controlled substance, possession of counterfeit U.S. currency, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $180,000.