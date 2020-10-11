Filed Under:Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police in Lincoln arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of various drug-related crimes.

On Saturday around 7:40 p.m., a police officer was responding to a call for service at a business in the 700 block of Twelve Bridges Drive, when he met 28-year-old Chevon Nasiri of Sacramento.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

(credit: Lincoln PD)

Police say there was drug paraphernalia, which allegedly belonged to Nasiri, in plain sight inside of a vehicle.  Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found about 2.3 ounces of heroin, 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine, methadone, which was prescribed to someone else, a digital scale, empty ziplock bags, counterfeit U.S. cash, debit/ATM cards issued to several other people, and drug paraphernalia.

(credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Nasiri was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a controlled substance, possession of counterfeit U.S. currency, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $180,000.