MODESTO (CBS13) – A teenager has been arrested in connection with several vehicle vandalism incidents in Modesto.

The teen is accused of vandalizing several vehicles in the area of Bateman Lane and Capistrano Drive between September 25-26, 2020. He’s also accused of two arson incidents that happened in the same area, according to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit. An image of the suspect was caught on camera.

The teen was identified as a 16-year-old from Modesto. He was arrested by Modesto police and booked into Juvenile Hall.