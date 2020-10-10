SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento city leaders hosted a drive-thru voter registration event Saturday.

Mayor pro-tem Angelique Ashby worked together with TMP Elite, a mentor organization for young athletes, to put on the event that encouraged teens and young adults to get to the ballot box.

“We think this is very important to get the young voters some knowledge and get them registered to vote — let them know that they make a difference,” said Terrance Leonard with TMP Elite.

Voter registration among young adults has jumped almost 9 percent between elections in 2014 and 2018.