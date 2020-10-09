SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some Sacramento City Unified students are heading back to the classroom.

The school district has opened learning hubs at six different schools for small groups of students to get help with distance learning. Each hub is open to 40 students. They will meet on campus every weekday and will be given breakfast and lunch.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the hubs are key in preventing vulnerable students from falling behind.

“We can find the right balance between protecting the health of kids and adults, and at the same time personalize the learning at the site,” Steinberg said.

Priority is given to students whose parents are essential workers as well as students with special needs, those in foster care, and students experiencing homelessness.

The district plans to expand the program within the next few weeks.

District officials are working with a team of architects to double-check the district’s safety measures, making sure desks are far enough apart, signs are posted, and sanitation protocols are in place.