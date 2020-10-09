SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While deciding on your weekend plans, there are now more options to consider. Some museums and theaters are reopening for the first time in months, but how safe is it to head out?

A beautiful Friday brought Zoryana Kirillov outdoors to enjoy the weather. Kirillov planned to take advantage of her choices for plans over the weekend by going to a movie with her husband for the first time in months.

“It’s nice to know we have more of those open options,” Kirillov said. “I’m excited, I feel safe and confident about it.”

For months, the only movies one could see in Sacramento were at the drive-in. Only recently could people head to a theater. Though movies are just one option. Over the upcoming weekend, some museums are opening too.

“Lifting that veil on museums has sort of unleashed the floodgates of people wanting to get out of the house,” Mark Steigerwald, Executive Director of the California Automobile Museum said.

READ: ‘Living Life Halfway’: Sacramento Residents Navigate New Freedoms Amid Pandemic

Friday was opening day for the home of classic cars in Sacramento, and Steigerwald expects a busy weekend.

Kit Catterlin and his family stopped in from the Placerville area, pleased to find the museum open once again, even after a Google search told him the place was still closed.

“We were discouraged that we couldn’t, but we drove by and found the very wholesome place here,” Catterlin said.

Though if ground transportation isn’t someone’s thing, the Aerospace Museum of California is also taking their business to new heights. Friday was spent as a preparation day, cleaning to reopen indoors to the public on Saturday.

“We love to have kids in this museum, and without it – it’s been pretty sad,” Cheryl Holkin, the museum’s director said. “We have plenty of space so it’s easy to socially distance here.”

ALSO: Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Though some may ask the question, as more businesses and places reopen, is the risk worth the reward? Dr. Olivia Kasirye with Sacramento County’s Public Health Department said as long as people are safe. That means wearing a face covering and staying distant.

“Those are the only measures that we have that are able to protect and keep us from spreading COVID-19,” Dr. Kasirye said.

Those are measures people like Catterlin take into consideration, and he hopes others do, too. He wants to see more businesses open their doors in days to come.

Dr. Kasirye with Sacramento County wants to see the same. The county’s goal of ‘going orange’ by Halloween continues to be campaigned throughout the city. Dr. Kasirye said so far, the county numbers are going in the right direction and she urges people to keep taking precautions.