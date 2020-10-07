Chocolate Fish Folsom
http://www.chocolatefishcoffee.com
Chocfishcoffee
The Mane Event Dance Team
Instagram @maneeventckm
Zutor Concierge
https://www.facebook.com/The-Zutor-Concierge-104294678091374/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/elyssa-katz-1a204617/
https://www.instagram.com/thezutorconcierge/
Tilted Tulip
IG: @tiltedtulipeastsac
916-541-2601
Virtual Village Feast 2020
https://thevillagefeast2020.eventbrite.com
Facebook: @TheVillageFeast @DavisFarmToSchool , @LDEISacramento
Instagram: @DavisVillageFeast @LesDamesSac @DavisFarmToSchool
Shriner’s Hospital
Point West Rotary Website: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2266/
Point West Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PWRotarySac
Strickler Monster Farms
stricklermonsterfarms.com
Halloween Makeup
@baybrooke
Love Child restaurant
1050 20th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
https://www.instagram.com/lovechild916/
R. Douglas Custom Clothier
1020 12TH ST SUITE #112
SACRAMENTO
916-438-9455
KELLY MADE TO MEASURE
https://www.facebook.com/rdouglasclothier
Instagram @rdouglascustom