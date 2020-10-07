Sacramento (CBS13) – Nine-year-old Makaylah “Kay Kay” Brent was playing tag in Mama Marks Park on Saturday when she was shot and killed by a bullet that wasn’t meant for her.

“For some ignorant person, because he has some beef with somebody, to drive by and not care who’s in the park. Not care that my niece. My niece got his bullet. For what?” Makaylah’s Great-Aunt Joanne Fleming said.

The nine-year-old was one of several people who fell victim to gun violence this past weekend.

“I don’t understand all of this gun violence. It makes no sense to me,” Fleming said.

The grieving family is now demanding answers.

“The senseless killing in our communities, our neighborhoods, of innocent women children and citizens has got to stop. It’s high time for a change to be made for our children,” a community member who attended a memorial service for Makaylah Wednesday night said.

The Sacramento City Council has committed to making park renovations and implementing additional safety measures across District 2. That includes installing security cameras, lights, and developing gang intervention task forces.

As for Makaylah “Kay Kay” Brent, her family doesn’t want retaliation, they simply want justice and an end to the violence.

“All this retaliation, all it means is somebody else’s mother is going to be standing here feeling the way we’re feeling. It’s gotta stop. It’s gotta stop. It’s gotta stop,” Fleming said.

As far as the people involved in Makaylah’s death, it was confirmed by Councilmember Allen Warren that police have apprehended a person they think may be connected to the shooting. Police have not confirmed this information.