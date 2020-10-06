SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the El Dorado Savings Banks at the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, South Lake Tahoe police said the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and high-top sneakers. Police say the suspect’s race and gender are unknown and they are approximately six feet tall.

No other details about the robbery were released.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.