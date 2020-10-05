SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement in Sacramento is investigating a deadly weekend in the city that saw over a dozen people shot and several dead.

At least 14 people were shot, and five people are now dead, including 9-year-old Makaylah Brent and 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart. The youngest victim is just a 7-year-old girl.

Detectives are investigating four different shootings on Saturday alone.

“This is a community that’s hurting, we have a family that’s hurting,” said Debra Cummings, Brent’s cousin.

Brent was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights. The family said a community park should be a safe place for a girl that age.

“It is just mind-boggling. How do you really digest something like that? You can’t as a parent. You cannot,” Cummings said.

Brent’s death is just one of three homicide investigation underway right now through the Sacramento Police Department. Officers are still investigating if any of them are connected.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said the city has seen this kind of violence in such a short time span before, but said this is a reminder there’s a need for change now.

“I don’t know that it’s the deadliest or most shootings in our city,” Hahn said. “We’ve had other horrible days, some in that same neighborhood. It just goes to show things need to change.”

Outside Sacramento City Hall on Monday, local leaders called for change.

“It is extremely rare to have this much violence in one weekend,” said Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg, who promised change over the weekend said, “Please call for peace, call for non-violence, call for grace.”

City leaders are now proposing to put up more cameras and revitalize Mama Marks Park, where Makalayh was killed. They’re now promising to invest in youth programs in these neighborhoods and build out the Del Paso Heights Library.

“Its retaliation after retaliation,” Christina Robinson said.

Robinson showed up to speak with the mayor after her own daughter was caught in the crossfire this weekend.

“They weren’t a target, it’s just something that happened. She’s lucky to be here,” Robinson said.

Her daughter, who is 17, is expected to recover.

Sacramento police are increasing patrols throughout the city, specifically in North Sacramento, where a majority of the shootings occurred.

They’ve made 10 gun-related arrests and are working on whether these shootings are connected.