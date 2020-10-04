SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the City is working with police and community leaders to ramp up violence prevention efforts after several shootings – including some deadly – occurred throughout the city on Saturday.

In all of Saturday’s shootings, three people were killed and nine were injured in four separate shootings that occurred through different parts of Sacramento.

Makaylah Brent, 9, was killed in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl and two adults, one of which was in critical condition, at a Del Paso Heights park.

“It’s heartbreaking to have a child killed and another injured in a senseless act of violence,” Steinberg tweeted Sunday morning. “The escalation of shootings here and across America is unacceptable.”

After this string of shootings, the family of Makaylah is shocked and hopes something can be done so others don’t have to go through the pain they’re in.

“Mykayla had so much to live for,” said Debra Cummings, Makaylah’s cousin. “I feel sickened to my stomach. I advocate hard day and night to make sure things like this never happens.”

Three other people were injured in a separate shooting that occurred just north of Fairbanks Elementary School. A man was listed in critical condition, but as of Sunday, police said all three victims were stable.

There was no suspect information available for either shooting.

A gunman in the Arden-Arcade area shot three people before taking his own life. Investigators said this shooting appeared to be random.

A 17-year-old boy was found shot and unresponsive after crashing into a pole along Jackson Road, west of Cristo Rey High School near Granite Regional Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene and information regarding a suspect was not available.

The violence continued Sunday as another man was shot just before 2 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard, just west of the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

In response to Steinberg’s statement, Cummings said, “Make sure they have resources in the community so you can trust that they can be okay because you turn your back, look what happens. We can never prepare ourselves for this.”

CBS13 spoke with Chet Hewitt, the president of the Sierra Health Foundation, about the conversations he’s had with the mayor during this time. Hewitt said they’re working directly with the families impacted by this to provide any immediate assistance they need and to prevent any future violence from happening.