TikTok TeacherAn area teacher started using TikTok as a way to engage her students, but in doing so, she has reached thousands of followers.

8 hours ago

Friday Dance PartyFriday Dance Party

14 hours ago

Question of the Day 10/2/2020Question of the Day 10/2/2020

14 hours ago

Student Home-Cooked MealsVacaville Unified School District is feeding students home-cooked meals as they deal with adjusting to a different learning landscape. Dina has more.

14 hours ago

Halloween DecorJordan creates another spooky Halloween decoration that won't break the bank!

14 hours ago