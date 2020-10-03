River City Food Bank
(916) 446-2627
http://www.rivercityfoodbank.org
Yard Sale
Today 8am – 3pm
2624 Mission Ave
Carmichael
SACRAMENTO’S VEGAN FOOD DRIVE-THRU
Today 6pm to 10pm
Sunday 11am to 6pm
2300 MineShaft Lane
Rancho Cordova
916.541.6302
https://sacveganfooddrivethru.eventbrite.com
@sacveganfest #Sacveganfest
Bright Pink Cutathon
Today 10-4 pm
2100 Arden Way Suite 265
http://www.brightpink.org
Text to donate: 59227
The Coffee Shop Bakery
239 Fourth Street, Galt
Open daily from 7am-2pm
Saturday 7-Noon.
https://www.facebook.com/coffeeshopbakerygalt/
Love Modesto
LoveModesto.com
Filipino American National Historical Society – Stockton Chapter
Membership/Inquiries: email StocktonFanhs@outlook.com
fanhstockton.com
United Way California Capital Region
United Way’s Young Leaders Society REMIX Virtual Speaker Series
(916) 368-3000
https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayCCR/
Tweets by unitedwayccr
https://www.instagram.com/unitedwayccr/
Rex Navarrete
rexnavarrete.com
facebook.com/rexnavarretecomedy
instarem.com
Event: Octoberfest Country Drive-In
Place: Gold Country Fairgrounds
City: Auburn, CA
Dates: October 3rd & October 4th
Doors: 2:00pm
Showtime: 3:00pm
Performers Saturday:
Ryan Scripps
Chase Miller
Amador Sons
Tyler Rich (headliner)
Performer Sunday:
Moonshine Crazy
Chad Bushnell
Craig Campbell (headliner)
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com