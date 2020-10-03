ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – A shooting in the Arden-Arcade area on Saturday left at least three people injured and the shooter dead, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 3400 block of El Camino Avenue at the East Market and Restaurant.

Authorities said the shooter was located inside the business dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was only described as an adult man.

The firearm was located at the scene.

The shooting appears to be random, investigators said.