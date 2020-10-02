DAVIS (CBS13) — The White House says President Donald Trump is being given several forms of treatment from simple over-the-counter remedies like zinc and vitamin D to an antibody cocktail, Regeneron, that’s still in the trial phase.

Jack Wilmeth knows the impact of COVID-19. He survived the virus but his wife Janet did not.

“It’s been challenging at times. I’ve got my cats to keep me out of trouble,” said Wilmeth.

Considering his history with the deadly virus, Wilmeth has been anxious to know what medical treatment will be used for the president. The president’s physician says the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron.

“If I were in the hospital and I was at that point, I would want to participate in that trial,” said Wilmeth.

Dr. Tim Albertson, Chair of Internal Medicine at UC Davis Health, is leading efforts to test Regeneron hoping for answers on prevention and treatment for COVID-19.

“It just happened that the data came out yesterday or two days ago and looked promising so the doctor in the White House glommed onto it,” said Dr. Albertson.

Dr. Albertson says if a patient went to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, chances are, they would get the antibiotic-antiviral Remdesivir and the steroid Decadron. Dr. Albertson says disappointingly, many have declined to participate in the clinical trial for Regeneron. Meantime Wilmeth, a COVID-19 survivor, encourages people to participate. He wants answers so the virus never hits his family again.

“The more data the better and if you’re in the position to help and your help would be a real help, then I say do what you can,” said Wilmeth.

Regeneron confirmed it provided the experimental drug to the president under what’s called a “compassionate use” request. That allows patients with a life-threatening condition to receive an experimental medication without actually being part of a trial.

The White House physician said Friday night that Mr. Trump has begun Remdesivir therapy, and has taken one dose of the antiviral. The physician added that Mr. Trump is “doing very well” and has not required supplemental oxygen.

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said earlier Friday that Mr. Trump has “mild symptoms,” and was being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts.”

White House sources said Mr. Trump was suffering from a low-grade fever. The White House physician said earlier he was feeling “fatigued” and would be taking an antibody cocktail.