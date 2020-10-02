STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested Friday evening after an alleged argument over a dog led to a shooting in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 300 block of South Los Angeles Street Friday after reports of shots fired. Deputies say an argument over a loose dog resulted in shots being fired.

The suspect reportedly jumped a fence when the deputies arrived but they were eventually taken into custody and the deputies recovered the gun.

Deputies say there were no injuries in the shooting and the dog is OK.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect.