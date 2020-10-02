SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dinner and movie is now a reality in Sacramento County as movie theaters are allowed to reopen and restaurants can offer dine-in with reduced capacity under revised COVID restrictions.

It brings happiness to not just moviegoers but also restaurants downtown on K Street.

“We are just thrilled that things seem to be coming back,” said Jami Goldstene, co-founder of Solomon’s Delicatessen.

Goldstene said she is feeling the positive energy.

“Lots of life, lots of energy, lots of business, we hope, for all of us,” she said.

Goldstenesaid she anticipates a busy weekend and is hopeful the doors back open at the movies bring life back to K Street.

“I’m just excited to get out and do something,” one moviegoer said.

Here are some of the safety protocols in place at Cinemark Theaters in the Sacramento region.