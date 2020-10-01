Dave’s Pumpkin Patch

http://www.vierrafarms.com,

instagram and facebook @davespumpkinpatch

Robert the Bruce Available Thursday, October 1st On Crackle

https://premieretv.box.com/v/RobertTheBruce-MediaAlert

https://premieretv.box.com/v/RobertTheBruce-PressRelease

https://www.crackle.com/

Get Axed

721 Sterling Parkway Suite 200

Lincoln, Ca 95648

https://www.getaxed.com/

Fog Willow Farms

11011 Cecatra Drive

Wilton

916 687-4547

Fogwillow.com

facebook – fogwillowfarms

Instagram – fogwillow

Twitter – fogwillowfarm

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Placer Sticker Contest

Business Account: @cartoonurpet on Instagram

Personal Account: @lilynellist on Instagram

Darling Aviary

712 K Street

Sacramento

Soft Opening October 2nd

Reservations Only Thurs – Sunday

5pm – 12am

http://www.darlingaviary.com

916.758.5715

Placer Valley Eats

Takeout Loomis: Oct. 2nd-4th

placervalleyeats.com

Mama Don’t Cry

Now Available to Download

http://www.mvssie.com

TRIFECTA NUTRITION

https://www.trifectanutrition.com/blog

https://www.instagram.com/trifectasystem

VergeArt.com

@vergeart

Teaching Artist, Shevaun Zakhir’s website and insta:

superfun.space

@_super.fun

The class:

Slab building: DIY Wall Hanging

Saturday 10/3, 2-4:30pm

Coupon Code for $5 off : goodday

Adults and teens are welcome to sign up!

We also offer Clay Labs every Tues evening and Saturday 10-1 (labs are not instructive but a place to experiment and play, we can offer some guidance on request) Labs are a great place to practice the skills you learn in class. more clay news: Wheel Thrown Pottery classes will soon be offered on some future Sunday afternoons.

24 Hour Fitness Downtown Sacramento DOCO

1020 7th Street

Sacramento