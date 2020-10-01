SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some Sacramento County movie theaters are getting ready to reopen just in time for the weekend.

Several Cinemark locations are reopening Friday after Sacramento County moved into the Red Tier earlier this week. The movie chain says they’ll be operating at a limited capacity and each theater will be cleaned between showings.

The open locations for Cinemark include Century DOCO, Century Arden 14, Century 16 Greenback Lane, Century Laguna 16, and Century Folsom 14.

Customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online for a more “contactless” experience at the theater, and the theater will automatically block seats near each party to ensure distancing.

Masks are also required throughout the theater and are expected to be worn except when guests are eating or drinking inside the auditorium.

Regal theaters are also reopening Friday with locations in Laguna, Delta Shores, and Natomas.

State guidelines allow movie theaters to open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.