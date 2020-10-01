PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was airlifted to a hospital Monday after losing consciousness when he hit the water under the Ponderosa Bridge in Colfax.

Witnesses told Placer County deputies that the man had been drinking and tried to flip off the bridge into the water but was knocked unconscious when he hit the water. His friends reportedly pulled him to the shore, but he was still in pain and disoriented.

First responders responded to the scene and stabilized the man before moving him to a nearby landing zone where he was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the man is expected to be OK.