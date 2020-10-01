There have been strong, mixed reactions to an El Dorado County restaurant being fined thousands of dollars for flouting the county’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Facing $8,200 in fines Café El Dorado’s health permit was suspended on July 30 after the county received several complaints about the restaurant.

The county said on August 14, the cafe requested a hearing that was later held on August 25, but, according to the county, no one from the cafe showed up.

During the enforcement process, the county says Café El Dorado’s health permit was pulled. From the July 30 date, fines starting at $100 to a maximum of $500 a day began accruing.

The cafe’s owner, Cherie Baldridge, says the fines could put her out of business. She started a GoFundMe, asking people to help out.

Here’s how some people reacted to this on Facebook:

