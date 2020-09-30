Question of the Day - 9/29Tina has today's question: What are your nicknames? Have a great Tuesday, see you tomorrow bright and early at 4:30!

12 hours ago

Slap You With Science - 9/29Super enzymes? Dying Stars? It's Cody's favorite part of the show, where he gets to Slap You With Science!

12 hours ago

Desserts By JackieJackie Robinson is quite an accomplished pastry chef here in the Sacramento area, and she's making her fantastic treats available to you! Julissa joins Jackie and shows off everything you can order!

12 hours ago

FanPAWstic News - 9/29If you couldn't get enough FanPAWstic news from Tina earlier, she's back with more, including a King Charles Spaniel named Bailey! Thanks to Lisa from Manteca for sending us the video!

12 hours ago

Fall Cocktails with Jack Daniel'sFall is in the air (eventually) and that means it's time for some refreshing fall cocktails! Eric Grenier, Brand Ambassador for Jack Daniel's, is here with their new Tennessee Apple Whiskey to give us some ideas for some fall drinks, and Cody is VERY interested!

12 hours ago