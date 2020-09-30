SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Playgrounds across the state got the green light to reopen – and now counties and municipalities are gearing up for the return of families.

City of Sacramento crews were hard at work on Wednesday, using a leaf blower and cleaning a Land Park playground.

The chains came down after months of closure. Basketball nets have gone back up and ball fields are open again, too.

“It’s wonderful,” said Cyrena Reynolds.

Reynolds and little Cyrus are excited they can enjoy the play structure at the park once again.

“It’s been great getting him outside. Seeing other people besides me and his dad is pretty clutch,” she said.

But there are new rules: Face coverings are required for everyone two and older, everyone must stay six-feet apart, and no eating or drinking is allowed. Families are also encouraged to limit their visit to 30 minutes when others are there.

Families we spoke to are fine with it just as long as kids can get out of the house.

A grandmother named Lynette set out for a walk with her granddaughter said

“It’s difficult. We try to keep her really active and wear her out for her naps and nighttime,” said Lynette, who had set out for a walk with her granddaughter. “I’ve been watching her and it’s been really difficult running out of things to do to physically get worn out.”

Slowly, the word got out and parents one by one started showing up.

City leaders say they have to get the word out about safety protocols. Officials are developing a campaign to help people understand the rules with the emphasis on education, not enforcement.