ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove dad isn’t getting his mail after his son moved out and filed a change of address.

“I would like my mail to start coming back to me and get it straightened out,” said Jon Rhoades.

Bills, packages, important documents, all forwarded to North Carolina. Rhoades said getting his mail sent out of state is more than an inconvenience.

“I don’t want anybody else getting my personal information,” Rhoades said.

We contacted the postal service and they immediately rerouted Rhoades mail back to his correct address, but what happened?

Turns out, the postal service has two change of address forms for personal mail. One for a family, and one for an individual. The post office said Rhoades’ son accidentally filled out the family form.