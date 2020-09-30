ESPARTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a cat in Esparto.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, Monday morning, Esparto Unified School District employees found a dead cat on campus. After checking surveillance cameras, deputies identified a person on video kicking, punching, and apparently dragging the cat with a rope.

Deputies say they received tips that led them to Demetrius Martinello, 23, of Esparto. Martinello has been arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail.

The cat was a gray-colored, possibly Siamese mix.