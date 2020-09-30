AMADOR COUNTY (CBS 13)— Cal Fire was quick to get the upper hand on vegetation fires tearing through Yuba and Amador counties Wednesday.

The agency said aggressive attacks are key at a time when resources are tied up at bigger fires.

At the Copper Fire in lower Amador County Wednesday, winds kept the fire moving in an area filled with dry vegetation. Crews focused on hotspots off of Highway 16 near Ione Road. Air support dropped gallons of water, one after another, to help.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said they had uncommon access to robust air support — two helicopters, four air tankers and an air attack.

“The addition of the extra resources really helped us get a handle on it. We are very lucky to have them or it would have turned out very differently,” said Nick Webb with Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said an aggressive attack also stopped a vegetation fire in Yuba County Wednesday. Crews also worked quickly to contain a vegetation fire near Loomis on Monday.

“We’re getting into the later part of the season. The fuels are very dry and much more susceptible to fire. That creates those spots,” Webb said.

It’s the reality people like Reed Nail expect. He moved to Long Gate Road in Amador County with his family three weeks ago and was just under his first evacuation warning.

“My wife and I, she was like let me call the insurance company and make sure we have fire insurance,” Nail said.

Thankfully the extra air support was available. Fueled by wind, the Copper Fire Jumped Highway 16 Wednesday headed south towards homes but fire crews got a handle on it.

“We knew it coming up here and it’s just part of life you deal with it you’ve got to be ready and you try to plan for it,” Nail said.

Crews were still actively working on hotspots in Amador County Wednesday night. They said structures are no longer threatened and the fire is at a little less than 50 acres.