Question of the Day - 9/28Tina closes out Monday's show with our Question of the Day: What do you miss about a co-worker you haven't seen since the pandemic started?

13 hours ago

Egg-Flipping Challenge: Cody's Turn!The Egg-Flipping Challenge wraps up with Cody giving it his best shot, and we declare the winner!

13 hours ago

Choose Your News: The LeftoversLast hour, John let Tina and Cody Choose Their News, and we've got leftovers now! You know we can't let good news go to waste...

13 hours ago

Egg-Flipping Challenge - John's TurnThe Egg-Flipping Challenge continues...Tina failed in her attempt, now here's John! He says he has experience with this, we'll see...

13 hours ago

Dina - I - Y: Air PurifiersAs fires start to burn again throughout California, the air quality in your home may start to suffer again. Dina is with Oscar from Bonney to show us how you can make your own purifier at home, and some of the products Bonney offers so you don't have to make your own!

13 hours ago