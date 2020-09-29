SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several more Northern California counties, including Sacramento, have now moved into the less restrictive “Red Tier” of the coronavirus risk level.

Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties were downgraded from widespread to substantial coronavirus spread on Tuesday. The move allows for loosening of some restrictions on activities — like dining indoors.

Gyms and fitness centers, places of worship and shopping centers like malls can also now reopen as long as they strictly limit indoor capacity and enforce social distancing.

California Family Fitness reopened their Orangevale location, which at 10% has the capacity for 80 people to workout at the same time. The gym plans to continue both outdoor and indoor operations. While they have several gym locations, CEO Randy Karr said he does not plan to reopen every site.

“I’m not opening all clubs in Sacramento County. There are still six that are going to remained closed because the 10% occupancy doesn’t it doesn’t pencil to be able to operate those at this time,” said Karr. “If Sac County moves to orange and we get 25% for fitness, then that would be a different story,” he explained.

READ: Sacramento Businesses Eager To Move Indoors, Schools Watching The Clock To Reopen

Mulvaney’s B & L reopened for indoor dining Tuesday. While a majority of people are still dining outside, the restaurant as the ability to seat 55 people inside.

“It’s great to come back inside before it rains. What we were afraid most was that the weather was going to turn and there would be no option but outside dining and we would have no way to feed people,” explained owner Patrick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney said he is still hoping for more guidance and support from local and state health officials.

“We are following those best practices hoping that our customers will be happy but if there are medical professionals that can validate that, that would be great,” he said.

Elaine Massage is preparing to reopen this week. Guests will be required to take their temperature, wear a mask at all times and fill out a form to ensure they do not have any symptoms.

“It’s been a long time coming. We are really excited. We maintain all the mask requirements, everyone has to have their mask on,” explained Co-owner, Ed Mcgowan. “We do contact tracing, we are very prepared for this.”

Houses of worship are also allowed to reopen at 10% capacity or 100 people. Capital Christian Center plans to resume in-person services Sunday. Those attending will be required to wear a mask, fill out a waiver, and reserve seats before the service. The church has also closed rows of seats to allow for social distancing.

“We do a registration in advance on Sunday, check-in station, mask to provide if they don’t have them, sign a waiver, we are really looking to follow the guidelines,” said Senior Pastor Rick Cole.

Bayside Church in Midtown is also planning to reopen for services on a reservation basis.

“You see each other after a long period of time, it really, it’s brought about tears and emotions that I don’t think people were ready for,” said Pastor Bob Balian.

In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg applauded the move.

“So happy to hear this good news for all of our small businesses and restaurants struggling to get through the #COVID19 pandemic,” Steinberg wrote. “Let’s all be vigilant about physical distancing, wearing masks and not hosting gatherings in our homes so that we don’t have to reverse course.”

Visit the @SacCountyCA website to find out what businesses and activities are allowed to reopen now that we've moved into the red tier.https://t.co/iBDL6djMC3 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) September 29, 2020

In order to meet the criteria for Red Tier status, Sacramento County had a daily case rate of just 6.6 per 100,000 people as well as a positivity rate of 4.6 percent for two consecutive weeks.

Despite some indoor operations resuming, some other sectors will have to remain offering only outdoor activities in the Red Tier. These include family entertainment centers, cardamoms, wineries and bars.

“While progressing into the Red Tier marks significant progress, complacency remains our common enemy and we must continue to stay vigilant to protect the health of our friends, family and neighbors,” said First District Supervisor Phil Serna in a release.

For the moment, schools will still be required to continue distance learning. In order for K-12 schools to have the option of opening for in-person instruction, counties need to stay in the Red Tier for two weeks.

In order to fall even further down to the moderate Orange Tier, counties will have to have a coronavirus cases and positivity rate of 1-3.9 per 100,000 cases and 2-4.9% of positive tests.

The following businesses are allowed to open in the Red Tier: